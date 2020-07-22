Ready, Set, Go! Its More than Clearing Property

It’s fire season in Northern California and Nevada County has once agaiin published the Ready, Set, Go guide for residents to use to prepare for a potential wildfire. The guide emphasises clearing properties and creating safe space around your home, and there are also tips for hardening homes against embers that cause many structures to catch fire. County executive officer, Alison Lehman, says the guide also has information that many people don’t realize.

Alison Lehman

Lehman says another important tip is knowing three different evacuation routes to use if there is a fire. The primary way out of your house may not be available, so it is best to know at least two more ways to get away.

She also says connecting to accurate information is also important.

Alison Lehman

During fire season and other public safety emergencies, KNCO is partnering with YubaNet in order to get accurate information to the public in a timely manner. The Ready, Set, Go! Guide is available at the County Adminstrative offices at the Rood Center and local fire agencies around the county. It is also available online at MyNevadaCounty.com