Ready Set Go Video Series To Be Filmed

After recently participating in Nevada County’s four-part speaker series on the “Ready, Set, Go” wildfire preparedness campaign, local law enforcement and fire agencies are working on another informational platform. CHP Commander George Stephenson says they’re filming a four-part series that will be posted on various social media, such as YouTube…

Stephenson says each segment lasts only two to three minutes and will be filmed in various areas of the county over the next few weeks…

Stephenson says no specific release date for the series has been set yet, it’ll likely be in late summer or early fall.