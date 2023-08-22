Real Cost Of Living Presentation

A new study released earlier this summer by United Ways of California reveals the “real cost” of living in California. Unlike the official Federal Poverty Measure, officials say the Real Cost Measure factors the costs of housing, food, health and child care, and other basic needs, for a much more accurate picture of what it takes to make ends meet in this particular state. And the Executive Director of the Nevada County chapter, Louise Reed, says one of the authors of the study will make a presentation at the Madelyn Helling Library Tuesday afternoon…

click to listen to Louise Reed

Reed says the real costs of living in Nevada and Sierra counties will be emphasized. And following the presentation, there’ll be a panel discussion, featuring local community leaders…

click to listen to Louise Reed

Seating is limited. It’s suggested you register to reserve your seat through the local United Way website. That’s 2:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Madelyn Helling Library.