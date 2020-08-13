“Rebuilding Paradise” Available Virtual View

As indoor moviegoing remains impossible, due to the pandemic, Sierra Theatres in Grass Valley is now offering three documentaries for virtual viewing. Manager Azriel LaMarca says Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise”, regarding the disastrous fire of November 2018, is a timely release, in light of the season. She admits she watched it with some trepidation…

click to listen to Azriel MaMarca

LaMarca says Virtual Cinema was created in response to the COVID-19 crisis, as a way for independent filmmakers to still release their work to the public, while also benefitting shuttered movie theatres. Unlike films released through such platforms like Hulu or Netflix, Virtual Cinema releases split ticket proceeds with local operators…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

Go to Sierra Theatres dot-com. Tickets are 12 dollars, with the purchase giving 72 hours access. “Rebuilding Paradise” is available through August 28th. Also currently offered are the documentaries “2040” and “Jazz On A Summer’s Day”.