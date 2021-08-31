< Back to All News

Recall Election Information Presentation Tonight

Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 12:05 AM PDT

If you haven’t already voted, California’s recall election process will be illuminated in a live broadcast presentation Tuesday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. The league’s education chair, Ariel Lovett, says it’ll be made by Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz and Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona…

League president, Fran Cole, says Diaz and Adona will also be answering questions submitted in advance of the presentation. And that’ll likely include voter confusion over whether you can still vote for a replacement candidate, even if you vote “no” on recalling Governor Newsom…

Diaz and Adona will also address how, when, and where to vote in Nevada County. Questions can be submitted to the League of Women Voters website. The presentation starts at 6 this (Tues.) evening and is being broadcast by Nevada County Media and will also be available on YouTube afterward.

