Recall Signers Can Also Withdraw Signatures

The California Secretary of State has verified that a sufficient number of valid signatures has been reached to force a recall vote of Governor Newsom. But what you may not know is that a recently-passed state law now allows any registered voter who signed a petition can withdraw their signature. The Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has issue a press release about the option. Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says the deadline is June 8th…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

Adona says the number of verified signatures is around 100-thousand higher that the threshold needed. After the deadline, county election officials will then have 10 business days to report how many signatures have been rescinded. If the threshold is still met, a recall vote would take place. But Adona says it’s not clear yet when that will be…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

The recall drive began in June of last year and a court extended the deadline for collecting signatures, because of the pandemic.The office of governor is also up for election next year. To learn about the signature withdrawal process, you can find a link on the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s website.