Recall Supporters Want Adona Fired

Supporters of a recall of the entire Nevada County Board of Supervisors maintain they were not violent with any Clerk-Recorders’ Office employees. But one of the supporters, Calvin Clark, speaking at a press conference in the lobby of the Rood Center Friday afternoon, says one of their group was assaulted and injured by one of the employees on January 20th. That was when supporters found the office closed, the day after a confrontation over recall supporters not complying with the county’s mask mandate. Clark says the assault occurred when a recall proponent tried to enter the closed office, during a discussion with the employee…

click to listen to Calvin Clark

A news release from the Clerk-Recorder’s Office states a recall proponent shoved an employee, which proponents deny. Clark says they want an apology from Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz, who was not present on those days. But they also want Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona to be fired..

click to listen to Calvin Clark

Adona is also running in June to replace Diaz, who’s retiring, and Diaz supports her. Recall proponents contend the Clerk-Recorder’s Office has been too slow in verifying their petition, that would allow them to start gathering signatures. There’s no indication yet when the Office will re-open for in-person services.