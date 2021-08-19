Recall Voting Begins

Mail-in balloting is underway this week for the Governor Newsom recall election, which is September 14th. There are two questions. The first is “yes” or “no” on recalling him. The second asks which of 46 replacement candidates to vote for, should Newsom lose. Some are also Democratic candidates and some Democrats may answer both questions, hoping to have some influence on Newsom’s replacement. Assistant Nevada County Clerk-Recorder, Natalie Adona, has no advice on that…

Adona also says the state is providing adequate funding support for them to administer the recall, that it’s not coming out of county coffers…

Adona says voters in the Truckee Fire Protection District will also be asked to consider a 179-dollar parcel tax. Ballots should be mailed no later than election day, to make sure they arrive at the clerk-recorder’s office no later than seven days after the election. You can also use a drop box or vote in-person.