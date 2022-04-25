< Back to All News

Recent Storms Perk Up The Snowpack

Posted: Apr. 25, 2022 12:12 AM PDT

As you might expect, the unexpectedly cold April systems we’ve had has perked up the snowpack. In the Northern Sierra, it was down to 28-percent of normal at the beginning of the month. But, as of Friday, it had risen to 37-percent. Not great. But Department of Water Resources Climatologist, Mike Anderson, says it’ll at least keep the vegetation green for a couple of more weeks. And that will also slow down the wildfire danger, which was accelerated a year ago by a virtually dry April…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says the snowpack actually peaked in January this winter, instead of April, due to the driest January to March on record…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says it’s likely the April snowfall totals have surpassed the combined total of the first three months of the year. He also says the cooler-than-normal temperatures over the last couple of weeks have slowed down the snowmelt more than normal.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha