Recent Storms Perk Up The Snowpack

As you might expect, the unexpectedly cold April systems we’ve had has perked up the snowpack. In the Northern Sierra, it was down to 28-percent of normal at the beginning of the month. But, as of Friday, it had risen to 37-percent. Not great. But Department of Water Resources Climatologist, Mike Anderson, says it’ll at least keep the vegetation green for a couple of more weeks. And that will also slow down the wildfire danger, which was accelerated a year ago by a virtually dry April…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says the snowpack actually peaked in January this winter, instead of April, due to the driest January to March on record…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says it’s likely the April snowfall totals have surpassed the combined total of the first three months of the year. He also says the cooler-than-normal temperatures over the last couple of weeks have slowed down the snowmelt more than normal.