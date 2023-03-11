Recent Storms Swell NID Snowpacks

The recent rounds of heavy snow down to around two-thousand-feet mean an even more robust snowpack for the Nevada Irrigation District. And it was so deep, that officials could only access two of their five high-elevation courses on March second and third. That was English Mountain and Findley Peak. But NID’s Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says the measurements still provide an accurate picture. The English Mountain course, at 71-hundred feet, had 152 inches, with a water content of 60 inches. For Findley Peak, at 65-hundred feet, it was 129 inches, with a 46-inch water content. The historical average for all five courses is typically 27 inches for this time of year…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

In fact, Larsen says the amount of water content was in the top-five all-time for March snow surveys. And that also means a promising carryover potential for next season…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

Meanwhile, the overall storage for NID’s nine reservoirs was at 111-percent of average. The district conducts three official surveys each year, in February, March, and April.