Recession Fears During NevCo Budget Hearing

Posted: Jun. 21, 2022 2:20 PM PDT

Final budget hearings for the new fiscal year wrapped up at a special meeting of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. And it will start with 25-million dollars more in revenue, compared to a year ago, or 322-million dollars. But total expenses also went up to 330-million dollars, a 30-million dollar increase. And Supervisor Dan Miller expressed concerns about how budgeting expenditures will be more challenging, with the downturn in the economy…

But Deputy County Executive Officer, Martin Polt, says the county is fiscally strong enough to weather uncertainties or emergencies…

Miller also expressed some alarm about a 25 to 30-percent funding re-alignment for county programs, meaning a greater dependence on the ups and downs of state and federal budgets. There was also a staffing increase of over 40. A greater pension liability is also possible. The new budget will be adopted next week, or in time for the start of the new fiscal year on July first.

