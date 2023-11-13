< Back to All News

Recidivism Rate Very Low In Nevada County

Posted: Nov. 13, 2023 12:24 AM PST

The state law designed to reduce prison overcrowding appears to have succeeded in that regard. But opinions continue to vary over whether it’s reduced crime during the first decade of the law’s implementation. Meanwhile, it appears to be working well in Nevada County. Also known as AB109, it sends non-violent, non-serious, and non-high risk sex offenders from prisons to counties. Most are under split sentences, which allow their release from custody, followed by mandatory supervision by county probation departments. And County Probation Director Jeff Goldman told the Board of Supervisors last week that the number of parolees the state supervises here is down to 25, mainly due to more parole office closures…

click to listen to Jeff Goldman

And Goldman said the recidivism rate for reassigned inmates has remained extremely low in the county, with no more than eight in one year, between 2015 and 2020. The Board approved a resolution for the next budget year for what’s called the Community Corrections Partnership Plan, including Supervisor Hardy Bullock…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

Currently, the county only has 22 AB109 offenders in its jail that it supervises.

