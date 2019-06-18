< Back to All News

Reckless Driving and Evasion Arrest Hwy 49

Posted: Jun. 17, 2019 5:56 PM PDT

Sunday speed enforcement on Highway 49 included one reckless evasion arrest. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 56-year-old Richard Maisano, from the southern California town of La Verne, was seen driving at a high rate of speed near Gautier Drive, which is near the Nevada/Placer County line…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Maisano made three U-turns on the highway on about a one-mile stretch. He then almost went the wrong way down the center divide lane, narrowly avoiding collisions, before pulling over near Rincon Way…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Maisano was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Nevada County for hit and run that did not cause injuries.

