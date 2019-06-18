Reckless Driving and Evasion Arrest Hwy 49

Sunday speed enforcement on Highway 49 included one reckless evasion arrest. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 56-year-old Richard Maisano, from the southern California town of La Verne, was seen driving at a high rate of speed near Gautier Drive, which is near the Nevada/Placer County line…
Steele says Maisano made three U-turns on the highway on about a one-mile stretch. He then almost went the wrong way down the center divide lane, narrowly avoiding collisions, before pulling over near Rincon Way…
Steele says Maisano was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Nevada County for hit and run that did not cause injuries.
