< Back to All News

Recognition For Key Player In Broadband Expansion

Posted: Jul. 18, 2023 12:22 AM PDT

As Nevada County prepares for major funding windfalls for broadband expansion, the Board of Supervisors recently approved a certificate of recognition for one key player. Sunne McPeak is the President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund. And she was recognized, at last week’s meeting, for the significant support she provided for the development of the state’s first environmental impact report. Speaking to the Board, the county’s General Services Agency Director, Steve Monaghan, said the report has positioned the county for prioritized money from the state and federal government…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

McPeak was also a member of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors for 15 years…

click to listen to Sunne McPeak

The county recently received a 75-million dollar allocation from the state, considered the highest amount for any rural area. And Monaghan also mentioned recently that the county also stands to reap substantial funding help from the recent one-point-eight billion dollar award to California from the Biden Administration.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha