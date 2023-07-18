Recognition For Key Player In Broadband Expansion

As Nevada County prepares for major funding windfalls for broadband expansion, the Board of Supervisors recently approved a certificate of recognition for one key player. Sunne McPeak is the President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund. And she was recognized, at last week’s meeting, for the significant support she provided for the development of the state’s first environmental impact report. Speaking to the Board, the county’s General Services Agency Director, Steve Monaghan, said the report has positioned the county for prioritized money from the state and federal government…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

McPeak was also a member of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors for 15 years…

click to listen to Sunne McPeak

The county recently received a 75-million dollar allocation from the state, considered the highest amount for any rural area. And Monaghan also mentioned recently that the county also stands to reap substantial funding help from the recent one-point-eight billion dollar award to California from the Biden Administration.