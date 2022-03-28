< Back to All News

Record Breaking Greenwaste Weekend

Posted: Mar. 28, 2022 6:03 AM PDT

It was another record-breaking weekend ofr the Nevada County Free Greenwaste dropoff at the old Idaho Maryland Mine site. The event co-sponsored by the Nevada County Executive Offices and Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. Fire Safe Council CEO Jamie Jones is thrilled with participation.

 

Hundreds more being processed on Sunday would bring approximately 2500 total loads.
Residents were able to get through the line relatively quickly, the only real backup coming near the end of the day Saturday.

 

Jones says there are a lot of people making multiple trips again this year, so they are planning to reward users.

 

Jones also says with the increase of participation, and the reduction in restrictions, there have been some interesting and sizable loads.

 

And the entire project, expanded this year because of the winter storm damage, has been a win-win for county allowing for thousands of dollars in savings.

 

