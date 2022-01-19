< Back to All News

Record Breaking Week for COVID Numbers

Posted: Jan. 19, 2022 6:23 AM PST

702 cases added to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard Tuesday afternoon following a three-day Martin Luther King weekend.
Active cases over 1348 after being in the 500’s on Friday and there are 20 in the hospital.
As suspected the COVID numbers in Nevada County have reached record levels along with those in the state. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says as of Tuesday morning the state data shows Nevada County with a case rate of 133.6 cases per 100 thousand over the past seven days. She says even though it is 10 times higher than the county was six months ago, the county is no longer ahead of the state.

 

The state is more than double what the county is showing.
Wolfe says the weekly number of cases in the county is also setting new records. There were over 600 cases officially reported last week.

 

To help combat the rapid increase of transmission, Wolfe says Public Health is recommending people step up individual protections.

 

She says the increased transmission is having a negative impact throughout the community including businesses.

 

She says another way people can protect themselves is to not go out as much, but if you do go out, try to be in well ventilated areas.

