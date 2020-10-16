Record Early Voting In Nevada County

With mail-in ballots sent to every California voter this election, because of coronavirus concerns, it might not be a surprise to hear that more than one-million residents have already voted. That’s the most ballots collected at this point in any state election. But that’s also the case in Nevada County, where all residents have had mail-in ballots since 2018. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says his office is already very busy…

Diaz is not concerned about reports in parts of the state about deceptively-labelled “official” drop boxes. He says all election officials from all 58 counties held a zoom meeting with Secretary of State Alex Padilla earlier this week…

The California Republican Party has admitted responsibility for placing more than 50 bogus drop boxes in Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange Counties, which state officials says is illegal and could lead to election fraud.