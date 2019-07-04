< Back to All News

Record Fourth Of July Travel Predicted

Posted: Jul. 3, 2019 6:11 PM PDT

Another record Fourth of July travel period for Californians. Around five-point-six million will be heading to destinations at least 50 miles away, according to Triple A. Spokesman Mike Blasky says that represents a nearly four-percent increase from last year. He says it should also be the busiest summer travel weekend of all time…

Blasky also says gas prices seldom discourage people from taking holiday trips…

Triple-A also recommends that drivers not leave during the afternoon and early evening hours, to avoid the worst traffic congestion.

