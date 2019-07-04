Record Fourth Of July Travel Predicted

Another record Fourth of July travel period for Californians. Around five-point-six million will be heading to destinations at least 50 miles away, according to Triple A. Spokesman Mike Blasky says that represents a nearly four-percent increase from last year. He says it should also be the busiest summer travel weekend of all time…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Blasky also says gas prices seldom discourage people from taking holiday trips…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Triple-A also recommends that drivers not leave during the afternoon and early evening hours, to avoid the worst traffic congestion.