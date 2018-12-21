< Back to All News

Record Holiday Travel Expected

Dec. 21, 2018

Christmas travellers are hitting the roads and airports of California at record-shattering levels this season. Mike Blasky, with Triple-A, says they’re projecting more than 14-million, up nearly five-percent from last year’s record, or 700-thousand…

As always, the vast majority of Californians, or more than 12-million, are driving to their destination between tomorrow and January first. Blasky says gas prices have rarely ever been high enough to reduce traffic congestion, even though overall statewide average prices are the highest since 2013 and up 32-cents from a year ago…

More than one and a half million Californians are taking flight, up about five and half percent from last year, and projected to be the highest since 2003.

