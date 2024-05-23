Record Memorial Day Weekend Travel Beginning

It’s already getaway day for lots of Californians wanting to enjoy an extended Memorial Day weekend. And this year, Triple-A Spokesman John Treanor says they’re projecting numbers being at an all-time high, with five-point-six million expected to go somewhere. And he says 82-percent are predicted to drive at least 50 miles to their destination…

Treanor says travellers are also seldom daunted by high prices, even with huge inflationary spikes. That includes gas prices. He says the most traffic congestion will most commonly be experienced from around noon to 7pm today and Friday…

Also, arrive even earlier at the airport, where it will also be crowded. Around 11-percent are predicted to be flying. Treanor also notes that Triple-A responded to 89-thousand road service calls a year ago. So make sure you check such things as tire pressure, oil levels, and your vehicle’s battery.