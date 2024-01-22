Record Number Of Jobs In Nevada County

Nevada County’s unemployment rate remained stagnant in December. It was four-point-two percent, compared to four-point-one percent in November and four-percent in October. It was also around a-point higher than a year ago. But Luis Alejo, with the Employment Development Department, reported more an impressive job total for all sectors here…

Leading the way was Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, with a monthly increase of 450 jobs. That was followed by a 370 job increase in Retail Trade…

Leisure and Hospitality jobs were up by 250. The biggest monthly drop was in Mining, Logging, and Construction, at 110, but work is slow for those types of jobs this time of year. Meanwhile, Nevada County had the 10th-lowest jobless rate among the 58 counties. Looking at neighboring counties: Placer County had the eighth-lowest rate, but Yuba County was the seventh-highest and Sutter County ranked dead last.