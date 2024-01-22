< Back to All News

Record Number Of Jobs In Nevada County

Posted: Jan. 22, 2024 12:13 AM PST

Nevada County’s unemployment rate remained stagnant in December. It was four-point-two percent, compared to four-point-one percent in November and four-percent in October. It was also around a-point higher than a year ago. But Luis Alejo, with the Employment Development Department, reported more an impressive job total for all sectors here…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

Leading the way was Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, with a monthly increase of 450 jobs. That was followed by a 370 job increase in Retail Trade…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

Leisure and Hospitality jobs were up by 250. The biggest monthly drop was in Mining, Logging, and Construction, at 110, but work is slow for those types of jobs this time of year. Meanwhile, Nevada County had the 10th-lowest jobless rate among the 58 counties. Looking at neighboring counties: Placer County had the eighth-lowest rate, but Yuba County was the seventh-highest and Sutter County ranked dead last.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha