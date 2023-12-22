Record Travel Again For Holiday Season

If you have travel plans for the holiday season, you’ll have plenty of company, especially this year. Triple A Spokesman John Treanor says more than 15-million Californians are packing their bags between Saturday and New Year’s Day…

It’ll be two-and-a-half percent higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. And Treanor says over 80-percent will be driving, so make sure you do some basic checks of your vehicle before heading out…

Treanor also reminds drivers to reduce the chances of being in slow-and-go traffic by avoiding the peak hours of 2 to 8pm. The busiest travel days during this period are expected to be on Saturday and on December 28th. And there’s also going to be a large increase in flying, as well. So, arrive at least an hour early. Also, consider reserving an airport parking spot and avoid checking in luggage, if possible.