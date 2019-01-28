Record Turnout For Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival ended on Martin Luther King Day. And the festival’s producer, Jorie Emory, says they had their best-ever turnout over the five days of the 17th annual event…

Emory was speaking from her Nevada City office of the South Yuba River Citizens League, which produces the event. About 150 films were featured this year. Emory says the People’s Choice Award, voted by the audience, went to “The Dawn Wall”. That refers to the amazing “free climb” up the dawn wall of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park…

The Spirit of Activism award went to “Ghost Fleet”, a film about alleged slave labor in the Thai fishing industry. There were more than 100 special guest fillmmakers and environmental advocates on hand at this year’s festival.