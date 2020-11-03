Record Voting Expected For Elections Here

It is Election Day. And Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says there’s been record-breaking registration for this presidential race, with over 74-thousand mail-in ballots sent out. Over 60-percent have already been returned. And with this race appearing so heated, Diaz says there’s a higher-than-normal concern about electioneering, describing restrictions as “a little trickier”…

Diaz says poll watchers are always welcome, but the coronavirus does not allow more than three inside the Elections Office at a time. However, video surveillance has been established…

The State Attorney General’s Office also released a statement reminding people that intimidation and dissuasion tactics can result in felony charges. Among the most notable local races are for the Grass Valley City Council, where there are five candidates vying for two open seats. There are two candidates running to replace Reinette Senum on the Nevada City Council, who resigned earlier this year. Also two-candidate races for two open seats on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. Six vote centers are open from seven this morning until eight this evening. Then tune in KNCO NewsTalk 830 for results. Diaz says there will likely be three updates, with the first one at around 8:45 tonight.