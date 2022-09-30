Recreation and Resilience Plan Moves Forward

The first major step toward developing a Recreation and Resilience Master Plan for Nevada County has been taken. The Board of Supervisors has approved the spending of 450-thousand dollars from a grant and the American Rescue Plan Act, including the hiring of a consultant to put it together. Recreation was identified as one the Board’s top priorities earlier this year. New Senior Administrative Analyst, Erika Seward, indicated to the Board, at its meeting earlier this week, that the Plan is critical to coming up with appropriate infrastructure, in response to increased visitation strains on local resources…

County officials stress there’ll be substantial community input. And they say that’ll help articulate recreation needs and identify strategies for developing and maintaining new and existing open spaces, trails, and other outdoor amenities. County Supervisor Ed Scofield said he’s looking forward to the results…

Officials say a proper plan will help mitigate increasing environmental and safety issues at lakes, river crossings, and trails, and opportunities to realize economic benefits will be missed.