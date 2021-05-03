< Back to All News

Recreation Facility Improvement Funding Allocated

Posted: May. 3, 2021 12:55 AM PDT

Nevada County has allocated the remainder of grant money from a state parks and recreation bond approved by voters in 2018. 160-thousand of the 400-thousand dollars was approved a few months ago, by the Board of Supervisors, to replace the floor of the Veterans Building in Grass Valley. And the remaining 240-thousand dollars has now been allocated for four projects. That includes 75-thousand dollars to upgrade the Grass Valley Memorial Park Pool Building and 53-thousand dollars for playground improvements in Nevada City. Planning Director Brian Foss says a committee that included two supervisors and other county officials was formed to make the recommendations…

The other two projects are in Truckee. But since the proposals exceeded the amount of money available, one that would have replaced the Carriage House roof in Nevada City was turned down. But a little more funding was, instead, added to the city’s playgrounds proposal. Sandy Jacobson was the contractor…

Jacobson was once the parks and recreation coordinator for Grass Valley and, three years ago, stepped away as the executive director of Gold Country Community Services.

