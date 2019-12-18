< Back to All News

Recreation Fees Going Up Fourth Year In A Row

Posted: Dec. 18, 2019 12:24 AM PST

For the fourth straight year, recreation fees are going up for areas operated by the Nevada Irrigation District. Starting January second, the day use fee will go up another dollar, at 13-dollars. NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says the number of campgrounds continues to grow…

Reyes says RV and tent site fees are also going up five-percent, or two-dollars more…

And yearly season passes are going up seven to fourteen dollars, depending on what you’re doing. Reyes says this also supports the number-one goal of NID’s Strategic Plan to maintain proactive, prudent, and forward-thinking management, to ensure resilient and sustainable operation of recreation systems for the community as well as the environment.

