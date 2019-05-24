< Back to All News

Recreation May Dip A Bit At Scotts Flat Lake

May. 24, 2019

Despite the threat of rain for most of the Memorial Day weekend in the foothills and Sierra, as well as cooler than average temperatures, reservations are still full, for overnight camping, at Scotts Flat Lake. But NID Recreation Manager, Monica Reyes, says many are still altering their plans…

Reservations are taken more than four months in advance, or on January second. Meanwhile, Reyes says she also doesn’t expect as many day use recreationists…

Reyes says lake conditions will have nothing to do with any light turnout, that it’s even more full than normal.

