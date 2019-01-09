Recreation Mitigation Fees Going Up In Nevada Co

For the first time in over 20 years, developers and builders in Nevada County will be facing increased park and recreation mitigation fee hikes. The Board of Supervisors has adopted the ordinance. Planning Director Brian Foss says fees for single and multi-family dwellings are currently 750 dollars per unit. But, starting in March, they’re going up to between 840 and 14-hunded-10 dollars, depending on the size of the unit, for this year. It’s one of three increases over the next three years…

Foss says the county feels that phasing in the fee hikes more gradually, as well as limiting them to estimated inflationary construction costs, will not slow down residential development…

The second of the three increases will take effect in July of 2020, with the last increase in July of 2021. Fees will ultimately rise to a range of 16-hundred-69 to 27-hundred-82 dollars, depending on the size of the unit. Foss says fees haven’t gone up since 1997.