Recreation Resiliency Master Plan In The Works

With recreation recently identified as one of Nevada County’s top priorities to develop further, the county is now moving forward with what they call a Resiliency Master Plan. Erika Seward was hired in June as the county’s Senior Administrative Analyst for Recreation. Speaking on KNCO’s “Insight” on Monday, she says it will be a tool to organize and rank local resources…

Seward, who previously had served as Co-Executive Director of Bear Yuba Land Trust, is also again emphasizing responsible and sustainable recreation…

The master plan will including mapping of current recreation amenities throughout the county that will include strategies to mitigate climate risks, especially the reduction of wildfire risks.That also includes state and federally-managed lands. It also will identify economic opportunities and define appropriate and desired levels of services for unincorporated residents. Seward says public input will also be sought, as part of the process.