Recuperative Care For Homeless Getting Results

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

A relatively new program involving Hospitality House and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital seems to be off to a good start. The Recuperative Care Dormitory at Utah’s Place is set up to allow homeless people who have had surgeries or other medical procedures recover there, instead of taking up beds at the hospital…

Progam Manager Isaias hAcosta with Hospitality House says they were expecting about 26 patients for the first year of the program, and six months in, they’ve had 23. Acosta says the stays can be as long as 30 to 60 days, but only three people have stayed longer than a month. Of the 23, three were women, 19 were over the age of 55, and about half had mental health issues. Acosta says reaction has been positive…

The Recuperative Care Dormitory can serve up to four guests at a time, and Acosta says it was full on a couple of occasions during the holidays.

