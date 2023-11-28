Recycling Industry Struggles Continue

Global commodity prices largely explain the ongoing woes of recycling centers. The plummeting scrap value of materials like aluminum and glass has led to mass closures of redemption centers, including in Nevada County. Waste Management officials talked about efforts to revive the industry at the Community Forum held earlier this month at Sierra College. But Public Sector Manager Shavati Karki-Pearl said the shift to private businesses redeeming cans and bottles, with Cal Recycle reimbursing them, hasn’t panned out…

Waste Management’s Transfer Station still has a program, which, Karki-Pearl says, also hasn’t been financially feasible. But they’re contractually obligated to offer it. Meanwhile, Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia says the company will also soon be dealing with a new state law designed to phase out single-use plastic products to improve recycling rates…

The goal of the law is to reduce the overall amount of plastic materials in California by 10-percent in 2027, 20-percent by 2030, and 25-percent in 2032. Waste Management’s current recycling rate is only 43-percent. But that’s also near the state rate.