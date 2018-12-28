Recycling Sites For Holiday Waste Set Up

Americans generate 25-percent more waste, on average, during the holiday season than at any other time during the year. Waste Management in Nevada County is working to reduce that number. County Public Works Director, Trisha Tillotson, says each they encourage local residents to recycle holiday waste the right way…

Shredded paper shipping materials are fine, but styrofoam is not. And if you’re already wanting to get rid of your real Christmas tree, Tillotson says Waste Management is now providing special dropoff containers for trees that are properly prepared…

Trees can dropped off through February second at the Rood Center, in the parking lot behind the jail, as well as Waste Management’s McCourtney Road Transfer Station. And on Saturday, January fifth, there are three additional locations, at the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Lake of the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Alta Sierra Fire Department. And you can also cut your tree and place it in your green waste cart for on the normally scheduled collection day. Make sure to cut the tree small enough so it fits with the cart lid closed.