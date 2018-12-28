< Back to All News

Recycling Sites For Holiday Waste Set Up

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 12:58 AM PST

Americans generate 25-percent more waste, on average, during the holiday season than at any other time during the year. Waste Management in Nevada County is working to reduce that number. County Public Works Director, Trisha Tillotson, says each they encourage local residents to recycle holiday waste the right way…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Shredded paper shipping materials are fine, but styrofoam is not. And if you’re already wanting to get rid of your real Christmas tree, Tillotson says Waste Management is now providing special dropoff containers for trees that are properly prepared…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Trees can dropped off through February second at the Rood Center, in the parking lot behind the jail, as well as Waste Management’s McCourtney Road Transfer Station. And on Saturday, January fifth, there are three additional locations, at the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Lake of the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Alta Sierra Fire Department. And you can also cut your tree and place it in your green waste cart for on the normally scheduled collection day. Make sure to cut the tree small enough so it fits with the cart lid closed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha