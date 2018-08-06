< Back to All News

Red Carpet Premiere For Local Filmmaker

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 2:24 PM PDT

Another local filmmaker experiencing success in the industry will celebrate with a red carpet event on Monday in Grass Valley. Raised in Nevada County, Sean Michael Beyer grew up watching movies at the original Del Oro. Byer is the director of Randy’s Canvas, a love story about a young artist with high-functioning autism.*

click to listen to Sean Beyers

Beyer says that the film has already received awards including Best Film and Best Actor at AutFest in Beverly Hills sponsored by The Autism Society. He says though the film is fictional, it has been received well by the autism community. Beyers onsite consultant was an autistic teenager, and the director let him take control of the set one day.*

click to listen to Sean Beyers

Beyers hopes that the film impacts viewers as much as creating the film has impacted himself. The Red Carpet event including a question and answer session for Randy’s Canvas is at the Del Oro Theater at 7:00 (MONDAY). A reception follows at the Louvre Galley on Main Street. Tickets are available online RandysCanvas.org/GrassValley.

