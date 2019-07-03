< Back to All News

Red Flag Visual Warning System Unveiled

Posted: Jul. 2, 2019 5:51 PM PDT

You’ve heard of a Red Flag Warning Day, which means dangerous wildfire conditions. Now, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has obtained actual red flags. Speaking at the county airport Tuesday, with numerous agency officials and firefighters behind him, plus a few of the flags, County Consolidated Fire District Captain Nathan Menth touted the more visual system…

Menth says these flags can help make it better known that residents, as well as commuters and visitors, need to be in a heightened state…

Menth says it also means that property owners need to put off yard activities, such as mowing and weed-eating, make sure that vehicle tires are properly inflated, to avoid blowouts, which can create sparks, and not have open flames outdoors, among other precautions. The Nevada County Airport is also the home of the Grass Valley Air Attack Base.

