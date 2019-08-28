Red Flag Warning In Effect in Nevada County

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of northeastern California, including Nevada County. .There is potential for dry thunderstorms with little or no rainfall associated with them. The possible storms along with low humidity and wind gusts up to 25 mph mainly over ridges and higher peaks could mean fire starts from dry lightning. You are encouraged to have your emergency plan in place, and a go-bag ready just in case. The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 o’clock this evening.

–gf