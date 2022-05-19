Red Flag Warning Includes Part Of Nevada County

Red Flag warnings are rare this early in the season. But one has been issued by the National Weather Service. And it also includes Nevada County, for the first time this year, although just a small portion. It’s in effect from 11 Thursday morning until 8pm on Friday. That means north winds with sustained gusts of at least 25 miles an hour and a relative humidity of 15-percent or less. Meanwhile, Division Chief Jim Mathias, with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they’re not actually at peak sfaffing yet. That’s usually in June. But some augmentations have already been made…

During peak season, Mathias says there are 22 engines. He says the rain and snow we had earlier in the month did help a bit…

Mathias says Cal Fire is also requesting a suspension of residential vegetation and debris burning through Friday. There are no plans for any Public Safety Power Shutoffs from PG and E. But the utility is implementing its automatic shutoff program.