RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY

US National Weather Service Sacramento California has upgraded our Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning due to critical fire conditions beginning 11 AM Sunday through 5 PM Tuesday evening. This is our first Red Flag Warning of the season.
