< Back to All News

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY

Posted: May. 2, 2021 11:01 AM PDT

US National Weather Service Sacramento California has upgraded our Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning due to critical fire conditions beginning 11 AM Sunday through 5 PM Tuesday evening. This is our first Red Flag Warning of the season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha