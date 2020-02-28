Red Light Ball Honors Sheriff’s Dispatchers

It’s a combination fundraiser, awards dinner, and fancy night out. The annual Red Light Ball is Saturday night in Alta Sierra-a benefit for first responders. It’s put on by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council, and they have a special honoree every year. Council member Tom O’ Toole says this year, they are honoring a group of people who have a tough job…
There’s music, food, and fun, and attendees get all dressed up…
It’s at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Since the Red Light Ball was founded in 1999, they’ve raised close to a million dollars, with the money going to the county’s first responders. Saturday’s event is sold out.
–gf
