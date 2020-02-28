< Back to All News

Red Light Ball Honors Sheriff’s Dispatchers

Posted: Feb. 28, 2020 8:08 AM PST

It’s a combination fundraiser, awards dinner, and fancy night out. The annual Red Light Ball is Saturday night in Alta Sierra-a benefit for first responders. It’s put on by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council, and they have a special honoree every year. Council member Tom O’ Toole says this year, they are honoring a group of people who have a tough job…

Listen to Tom O’ Toole 1

There’s music, food, and fun, and attendees get all dressed up…

Listen to Tom O’ Toole 2

It’s at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Since the Red Light Ball was founded in 1999, they’ve raised close to a million dollars, with the money going to the county’s first responders. Saturday’s event is sold out.

–gf

