Red Light Ball Is This Weekend

It’s considered by some to be one of the major social events of the year in Nevada County. The Red Light Ball is happening Saturday night at the Alta Sierra Golf and Country Club. It’s a fundraiser for the Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. Council President, Anthony Halbey, says they also honor members of the law enforcement and fire department communities…

Officers Jesse Cloyd and Mel Bird kept a man from jumping off the Empire Street/Highway 20 overpass, in June of last year. The Council says its mission is to provide support and assistance to law enforcement and fire protection agencies, through meaningful contributions…

The Council says since 2001 they’ve contributed well over 750-thousand dollars.