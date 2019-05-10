Redistricting Commission App Period Begins Soon

The 2020 census also means it’s time to appoint a new California Citizens Redistricting Commission. If you’re interested in being one of the 14 members, the Nevada County chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a presentation Saturday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. League member Janice Bedayn says this will be the second commission to be formed, since state voters approved its creation in 2008. There were concerns about the fairness of the process, when the Legislature had been responsible for re-drawing boundaries…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn says there are five Democrats, five Republicans, and four from neither major party. An independent review panel goes over the applications, deciding on an initial pool of candidates that it narrows down after interviews….

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn says the application period is from June 10th through August 9th. The presentation will be made by a representative from the State Auditor’s Office. That’s happening from 10:30 to 11:30am tomorrow at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.