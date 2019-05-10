< Back to All News

Redistricting Commission App Period Begins Soon

Posted: May. 10, 2019 12:42 AM PDT

The 2020 census also means it’s time to appoint a new California Citizens Redistricting Commission. If you’re interested in being one of the 14 members, the Nevada County chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a presentation Saturday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. League member Janice Bedayn says this will be the second commission to be formed, since state voters approved its creation in 2008. There were concerns about the fairness of the process, when the Legislature had been responsible for re-drawing boundaries…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn says there are five Democrats, five Republicans, and four from neither major party. An independent review panel goes over the applications, deciding on an initial pool of candidates that it narrows down after interviews….

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn says the application period is from June 10th through August 9th. The presentation will be made by a representative from the State Auditor’s Office. That’s happening from 10:30 to 11:30am tomorrow at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha