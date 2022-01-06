Redistricting Changes Local Legislative Districts

Nevada County’s State Senator is gearing up for budget priorities, as the Legislature reconvened on Monday. And, like a lot of his Republican colleagues, Brian Dahle says he’d like to see more tax relief for California residents. He says he’d like to see a larger investment of the estimated 30-billion dollars in tax revenue from last year for more major infrastructure updates…

Other priorities released by State Senate Republicans include preparing for long-term drought, better ways to address homelessness, better wildfire preparation, and reducing government-imposed debt for job creators. Meanwhile, with redistricting just recently completed, Dahle says some significant adjustments are in the works for a number of legislators…

Meanwhile, Dahle says he’s lost El Dorado County and parts of Placer County in his district, which isn’t up for election again until 2024. But he says he’s also picked up Yuba, Butte, and Tehama Counties.