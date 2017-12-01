< Back to All News

Reduced Prop Tax Bills Sent To Wildfire Victims

Posted: Dec. 1, 2017 5:22 PM PST

Corrected property tax bills have been sent out to Nevada County residents impacted by the October wildfires. County Assessor Sue Horne says assessed values for them have been reduced by $4.6 million. She says 66 properties were inspected, with 47 homes damaged or destroyed, including 10 mobile homes…

Horne says 19 properties did not meet the minimum amount of $10,000 in fire damage required by tax law, in order to receive the calamity reduction…

By law, taxpayers have 30 days from the receipt of the corrected bill to pay it. A handful of property owners will receive their corrected bills in January, as corrected bills are not issued in the month of December.

