Register Now For Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

It’s still 12 days away, but it’s not too early to register for Nevada County’s annual fall Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic. It’s October 17th at Twin Cities Church. County Administrative Analyst, Lisa Richardson, says although making an appointment isn’t mandatory it’s highly recommended…

And it’ll also help those 65 and older who want to get one of the limited number of high-dose vaccines that are available this year. Nursing Director Char Weiss-Wenzl says there’s a greater efficacy…

Around 800 doses are available this year. Weiss-Wenzl also notes that a so-called “triple-demic” is a possibility this season, which also includes COVID and respiratory viruses on top of the normal flu. Appointments can be made through the “myturn” state health department website. The Drive-Thru Clinic will be from noon to 4:30pm on Tuesday, October 17th, at Twin Cities Church, on Rough and Ready Highway.