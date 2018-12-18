Released Inmates Need Warm Clothes

With the weekend rain, and with winter almost here, it’s a reminder that everyone needs to be able to keep warm, and that also includes a group you may not have thought about–recently released Nevada County inmates. Nevada County Public Defender Keri Klein says when people in the jail are released from custody, sometimes they only have the clothes they came in with…

Listen to Keri Klein 1



Donations of clean, gently-used coats, warm pants, sweat pants, sweatshirts, fleece jackets, and socks will be collected through the end of February. They could use just about all sizes for men and small and large sizes for women. This is the first year of the clothing drive, and Klein says it’s a perfect fit for the two departments…

Listen to Keri Klein 2

You can take donations to either the Public Defender’s office on North Pine Street in Nevada City Monday through Friday, or at the lobby of the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility at the Rood Center Tuesday through Friday.

–gf