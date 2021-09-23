< Back to All News

“Relentless Incrementalism” Continues With COVID Vaccines

Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 5:34 AM PDT

Nevada County is borrowing a term from California Department of Public Health in regards to the ongoing effort and relative slow speed of increasing the percentage of residents that have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Public Health Director Jill Blake refers to the hard work it is taking to make relatively small steps in increasing the numbers.

 

With everyone that wanted to get a vaccine already being fully vaccinated, and a number in the process of getting a second dose, the rate is slowly improving.

 

The county is also waiting offical news from the CDC regarding boosters and vaccines for children between 5 and 11 year old before rolling out a plan. However, County Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet says, once announced, the rollout will not be the same as with initial vaccines.

 

The county is anticipating that children’s vaccines will be distributed through primary care facilities and boosters will be through pharmacy partners as well as other healthcare providers.

