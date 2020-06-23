Relief Fund Getting Ready For Second Round

The Nevada County Relief Fund is getting ready to make its second distribuition, and is hoping to have another 200-thousand dollars to give out to non-profits and small businesses. Caleb Dardick is helping administrate the fund. He says they are still looking for donations by July 4 to add to the money they can give out…

Half of the money goes to small businesses in the form of five-thousand dollar micro-grants. The rest goes to what are called ‘safety net’ non-profits. The application deadline is tomorrow (Wednesday). Dardick says non-profits that got money the first time, can apply for more…

Applications are available online at nevco-relief dot-org. You can also donate at that same site. Their first found of grants a month ago totaled 210-thousand dollars.

