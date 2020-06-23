< Back to All News

Relief Fund Getting Ready For Second Round

Posted: Jun. 23, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

The Nevada County Relief Fund is getting ready to make its second distribuition, and is hoping to have another 200-thousand dollars to give out to non-profits and small businesses. Caleb Dardick is helping administrate the fund. He says they are still looking for donations by July 4 to add to the money they can give out…

Listen to Caleb Dardick 1

Half of the money goes to small businesses in the form of five-thousand dollar micro-grants. The rest goes to what are called ‘safety net’ non-profits. The application deadline is tomorrow (Wednesday). Dardick says non-profits that got money the first time, can apply for more…

Listen to Caleb Dardick 2

Applications are available online at nevco-relief dot-org. You can also donate at that same site. Their first found of grants a month ago totaled 210-thousand dollars.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha