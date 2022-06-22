Remaining COVID Relief Money Allocated

It may be the last COVID Relief awards from Nevada County. But it might be another indication that two years of economic impacts from the pandemic have been easing. The county has allocated the remainder of an original total of over 107-thousand dollars, or 50-thousand, for 20 microbusinesses. That’s 25-hundred dollars each. A total of 43 awards were made. County Project Administrator, Ariel Lovett, says the money was allocated, this time, on a first-come first-serve basis. Criteria included having fewer than five employees, being in operation before the pandemic began, making less than 50-thousand dollars in 2019, and having not received any prior grants…

And even though no more COVID grant money is in the pipeline, Lovett says the county still identifies economic development among its annual priorities…

Lovett says the COVID relief money can be used for such things as helping to pay off a small business loan acquired during the pandemic to stay open. Also, new equipment, to help re-energize a business, as well as marketing and outreach.