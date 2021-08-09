< Back to All News

Remaining River Valley Evacuees Can Go Back

Posted: Aug. 9, 2021 3:37 PM PDT

All the remaining evacuees from the River Fire in Nevada County are now being allowed to return to their properties, five days since the blaze was first reported. County Sheriff Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says that’s around 400 residents. But you need to obtain a pass to gain access. Passes are available at the Bear River High School evacuation site or the Rood Center until 5pm Monday. And Tuesday through Friday, residents can still get them at the Rood Center, between 8am and 5pm…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

And be ready to show proof of residency. Cal Fire says the blaze destroyed 66 homes and scorched over 26-hundred acres and was last reported to be at 68-percent containment…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says law enforcement will be patrolling in the closed areas and checking for entry passes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha