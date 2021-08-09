Remaining River Valley Evacuees Can Go Back

All the remaining evacuees from the River Fire in Nevada County are now being allowed to return to their properties, five days since the blaze was first reported. County Sheriff Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says that’s around 400 residents. But you need to obtain a pass to gain access. Passes are available at the Bear River High School evacuation site or the Rood Center until 5pm Monday. And Tuesday through Friday, residents can still get them at the Rood Center, between 8am and 5pm…

And be ready to show proof of residency. Cal Fire says the blaze destroyed 66 homes and scorched over 26-hundred acres and was last reported to be at 68-percent containment…

Trygg says law enforcement will be patrolling in the closed areas and checking for entry passes.