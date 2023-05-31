Remains Found Near Truckee Still Unidentified

The human remains discovered off I-80 near Truckee in March remain unidentified. But there is some new information. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says the remains, found near Farad Road, are believed to be a female Caucasian adult….

Williams says the victim may also have had a possible tattoo on the left side of her lower torso region, but it was also not identifiable. And with the death only estimated to have occurred sometime this year or last year, due to the skeletal condition, with little tissue left, an identification of the woman will be difficult…

The cause of death, including whether it was accidental or murder, is also unknown.